ECP Grants Extension for Withdrawal of Election Nominations as Feb. 8 Deadline Approaches

In a significant move, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has extended the nomination withdrawal deadline for candidates participating in the forthcoming national elections. Originally slated for 5 pm on January 12, the deadline has been pushed to 9 pm on the same day. The decision, aimed at facilitating political parties and candidates, comes in the backdrop of 28,626 candidates filing their nominations for the national and provincial assembly seats.

Nominations and Scrutiny Process

Following the submission of nominations by December 24, a scrutiny procedure ensued until December 30. This process was designed to examine the validity of the nominations rigorously. Subsequently, the candidates were given until January 3 to file appeals, the verdicts on which were finalized by January 10. The ECP’s decision to extend the withdrawal deadline is seen as a notable attempt to ensure a fair and transparent electoral process.

Impact of the Decision

Analysts believe that this extension could herald some stability and economic recovery for Pakistan. The national elections, originally expected to be held in November, have been postponed to February 8. The ECP’s decision to redraw constituencies based on a digital census has been attributed as a primary reason for the delay.

Removal of Political Parties

In a separate development, the ECP has delisted thirteen political parties due to their failure to conduct intra-party elections. This announcement was made in Islamabad following a reserved judgment on the matter. The delisting of these parties suggests a tightening of the ECP’s regulatory oversight, further underscoring its commitment to ensuring a fair electoral landscape.