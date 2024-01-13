en English
Elections

ECP Extends Deadline for Party Tickets Submission in Preparation for General Election 2024

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:47 am EST
In a significant development, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to extend the deadline for the allotment of election symbols to political parties contesting in the upcoming 2024 general elections. This extension also covers the submission of party tickets, now extended until 7 pm on a currently undisclosed date.

Allotment Symbol and Deadlines

The ECP has already allotted the lantern symbol to the Awami National Party (ANP), preparing for the February 8, 2024, electoral battle. Alongside this, the ECP has extended the deadline for ANP to hold its inter-party elections until May 10. In light of the delay in conducting these mandatory elections, the ECP has imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the party. ANP’s president, Asfandyar Wali Khan, has been issued a notice regarding this matter.

Penalty Against Non-compliant Parties

In an attempt to ensure democratic practices within political parties, the ECP has taken stringent action against those that failed to hold mandatory inter-party elections, a prerequisite for participation in the general elections. The ECP has penalized 13 such parties and delisted them for their non-compliance.

Elections
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

