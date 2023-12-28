en English
Pakistan

ECP Dismisses Plea to Remove Interim Minister Fawad Hassan Fawad; Upholds Political Affiliation

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 28, 2023 at 6:38 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 8:29 am EST
ECP Dismisses Plea to Remove Interim Minister Fawad Hassan Fawad; Upholds Political Affiliation

In a recent development, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) concluded its examination of a plea filed by high court advocate Syed Aziz Uddin Kaka Khel. The petition sought the dismissal of interim federal minister Fawad Hassan Fawad on charges of political affiliation. However, the ECP found the evidence insufficient to warrant Fawad’s removal from his position and hence, rejected the plea.

(Read Also: PTI to Challenge ECP’s Decision in Peshawar High Court Over Contested ‘Bat’ Symbol)

Previous Rulings and Notices

This decision follows a different verdict where the ECP mandated the removal of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Ahad Cheema from his post due to his political associations. Additionally, the ECP had issued notices to several key individuals, including Federal Minister for Privatization Fawad Hassan Fawad, Adviser Ahad Cheema, and Principal Secretary to the PM Tauqeer Shah. These notices were consequent to petitions that questioned their political affiliations.

(Read Also: Former Pakistani PM Espouses Favorable Views of India: A Shift in Political Sentiment?)

Implications and Reception

The ECP’s verdict on Fawad Hassan Fawad is likely to have significant implications. It marks a moment of reprieve for the interim federal minister amidst a climate of rigorous scrutiny and political tension. However, it also underlines the ECP’s commitment to fair and unbiased examination of such sensitive matters, reaffirming its role as a crucial pillar of Pakistan’s democratic process.

Pakistan Politics
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

