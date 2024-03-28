ECOWAS Addresses Electricity Challenges: High Tariffs, Poor Supply, and Strategic Solutions

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has openly voiced concerns over the inadequate electricity supply, excessive tariffs, and limited energy access across its member nations, despite the potential for a more balanced energy mix. Sediko Douka, ECOWAS Commissioner for Infrastructure, Energy, Mines, Water Resources, Digitalisation, and Postal Services, detailed these issues and the steps being taken to address them during a press briefing in Abuja.

Identifying the Core Issues

ECOWAS's energy sector, primarily reliant on thermal energy, faces significant hurdles in production and transmission capacities. With an installed capacity of 25,421 GW, the energy mix is predominantly thermal (77%), with hydro (22%) and a minimal share from solar and wind (1%). This imbalance contributes to the high electricity rates, averaging 0.24 USD per kWh, which stymies economic and industrial development. Moreover, the disparity in electricity access between urban (53%) and rural areas (10%) underscores the urgent need for infrastructural improvement and diversification of energy sources.

Strategic Interventions and Collaborations

To combat these challenges, ECOWAS has initiated several projects through specialized agencies such as the West African Power Pool (WAPP), the Regional Electricity Regulatory Authority (RERA), the Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (ECREEE), and the West African Gas Pipeline Authority (WAGPA). The WAPP Master Plan (2019-2033) aims to generate 16,000 MW and establish 23,000 km of power interconnections with an investment of USD 36 billion. These efforts are intended to facilitate a unified regional electricity market, ensuring stable, regular, and competitively priced electricity for ECOWAS citizens, aligning with broader goals of economic integration and resilience against political instability.

Challenges Beyond Energy

The broader political context, including recent military coups in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, has tested ECOWAS's unity and effectiveness. These developments threaten not only regional security but also projects like the African Continental Free Trade Area, which depends on stable and integrated infrastructure networks. The lifting of economic sanctions, following interventions by figures such as Nigeria's Gen. Yakubu Gowon, highlights the complex interplay between politics, security, and development in West Africa.

The journey towards a stable, efficient, and inclusive energy sector in West Africa is fraught with challenges, both technical and political. However, the strategic initiatives and collaborations spearheaded by ECOWAS signal a commitment to overcoming these obstacles. By addressing the deficiencies in electricity production and distribution, and by fostering a more balanced energy mix, ECOWAS not only aims to improve the economic prospects of its member states but also to strengthen the ties that bind them. The path forward requires sustained effort, innovative solutions, and regional solidarity, with the promise of a brighter, more sustainable future for West Africa.