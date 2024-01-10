en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Economy Tops American Priorities in 2024, Reveals Racial Differences in Political Concerns

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:35 am EST
Economy Tops American Priorities in 2024, Reveals Racial Differences in Political Concerns

In a recent poll, Americans across racial backgrounds have voiced their primary concerns for the year 2024. The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and AAPI Data/AP-NORC conducted the survey, revealing that economic issues and foreign policy are the top priorities for all racial groups. However, the importance of other issues, such as racism, immigration, government spending, and democracy, show considerable variations among different racial groups.

A Common Priority: The Economy

A staggering 76% of U.S. adults consider economic issues a top priority. Inflation figures prominently in these concerns, with about 30% of white, Asian American, and Pacific Islander (AAPI), and Hispanic adults, and 20% of Black adults citing it as a significant issue. Yet, the trust in the government’s ability to address these economic issues varies. Seven out of ten U.S. and AAPI adults express low confidence, with white adults showing the highest level of pessimism at 80%.

Varied Concerns: Immigration, Racism, and Government Spending

Immigration is a heightened concern for Hispanic and white adults compared to Black and AAPI adults. Non-white adults, on the other hand, emphasize the urgency of governmental action on racism, racial inequality, employment issues, job availability, and the minimum wage. These findings underscore the different priorities of various racial groups and the nuance of their political concerns.

Implications of the Poll

The results from these polls, conducted to represent the U.S. population and the Asian American and Pacific Islander population, offer a snapshot of American priorities for 2024. They reveal a nation united in its concern for the economy but divided on other issues. The findings illuminate the complexities of the American demographic and its expectations, providing a foundation for future decision-making and policy development.

0
Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
2 mins ago
Governor DeSantis Criticizes Washington in State of the State Address Amidst National Upheaval
Florida’s Governor, Ron DeSantis, used his annual State of the State address as a platform for pointed criticism of Washington and cities governed by Democrats. His remarks underscore a nation caught in significant upheaval, with ripple effects reaching every corner of the country. DeSantis said, We are, as a country, in the midst of a
Governor DeSantis Criticizes Washington in State of the State Address Amidst National Upheaval
Florida's DeSantis Takes a Stand Against DEI Programs in Public Colleges
5 mins ago
Florida's DeSantis Takes a Stand Against DEI Programs in Public Colleges
Pentagon Reveals Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Treatment for Prostate Cancer and Complications
5 mins ago
Pentagon Reveals Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Treatment for Prostate Cancer and Complications
Court Sets Two-Week Deadline for DPP to Charge Shakahola Massacre Suspects
2 mins ago
Court Sets Two-Week Deadline for DPP to Charge Shakahola Massacre Suspects
2024 American Priorities Revealed: Economy Leads, Racial Disparities on Other Issues
2 mins ago
2024 American Priorities Revealed: Economy Leads, Racial Disparities on Other Issues
U.S. Supreme Court to Decide on Trump's Ballot Eligibility Amid 14th Amendment Controversy
4 mins ago
U.S. Supreme Court to Decide on Trump's Ballot Eligibility Amid 14th Amendment Controversy
Latest Headlines
World News
Inter Miami CF Bolsters Squad with Julian Gressel Signing
37 seconds
Inter Miami CF Bolsters Squad with Julian Gressel Signing
Governor DeSantis Criticizes Washington in State of the State Address Amidst National Upheaval
2 mins
Governor DeSantis Criticizes Washington in State of the State Address Amidst National Upheaval
2024 American Priorities Revealed: Economy Leads, Racial Disparities on Other Issues
2 mins
2024 American Priorities Revealed: Economy Leads, Racial Disparities on Other Issues
Streaming the 2024 World Indoor Bowls Championships: Harnessing the Power of VPNs
2 mins
Streaming the 2024 World Indoor Bowls Championships: Harnessing the Power of VPNs
A New Era for FSU Football: Tight End Unit Overhaul for 2024 Season
3 mins
A New Era for FSU Football: Tight End Unit Overhaul for 2024 Season
Roony Bardghji: From Kuwait to Champions League Glory, the Journey of a Swedish-Syrian Football Prodigy
4 mins
Roony Bardghji: From Kuwait to Champions League Glory, the Journey of a Swedish-Syrian Football Prodigy
U.S. Supreme Court to Decide on Trump's Ballot Eligibility Amid 14th Amendment Controversy
4 mins
U.S. Supreme Court to Decide on Trump's Ballot Eligibility Amid 14th Amendment Controversy
Florida's DeSantis Takes a Stand Against DEI Programs in Public Colleges
5 mins
Florida's DeSantis Takes a Stand Against DEI Programs in Public Colleges
Pentagon Reveals Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Treatment for Prostate Cancer and Complications
5 mins
Pentagon Reveals Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Treatment for Prostate Cancer and Complications
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
52 mins
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
4 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
5 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
5 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
6 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
6 hours
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
BGSU Innovates Campus Retail with Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology
8 hours
BGSU Innovates Campus Retail with Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Urgent Call for Climate Action
8 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Urgent Call for Climate Action
Google's SEO Updates: Unraveling the Impact on Search Rankings and Online Visibility
8 hours
Google's SEO Updates: Unraveling the Impact on Search Rankings and Online Visibility

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app