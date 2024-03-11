Economist Slams Coalition's Super-for-Housing Scheme as Potential Policy Disaster

The Coalition's proposition to permit first-time buyers to utilize their superannuation for home deposits has been critically termed as potentially "one of the worst public policy decisions" of the century by a prominent economist. This comes as industry analysis predicts a $75,000 rise in property prices across major Australian cities, further exacerbating the housing affordability crisis. Meanwhile, opposition housing spokesman Michael Sukkar defends the policy, aiming to facilitate home ownership for young Australians.

Immediate Impact and Industry Critique

Analysis by the Super Members Council warns that allowing first-time buyers to withdraw up to $50,000 from their superannuation for a deposit could inflate property prices by 9 percent. This surge is expected to significantly raise median home prices in cities like Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Perth, making mortgages more burdensome and prolonging payment periods for Australians. Misha Schubert, chief executive of the council, argues that while the intention to increase home ownership is commendable, the policy would counterintuitively make city living less affordable for prospective buyers.

Political and Economic Perspectives

Despite criticism, the Coalition, represented by Sukkar, dismisses the analysis as "junk," accusing super funds of monopolizing Australians' money. On the flip side, economists like Peter Tulip and Saul Eslake share concerns about the policy's effect on housing affordability and superannuation balances. Eslake emphasizes the historical evidence showing that policies enabling Australians to pay more for housing have consistently led to price hikes rather than increased ownership.

Long-term Implications for Retirement Savings

The debate extends beyond immediate housing affordability to the potential erosion of retirement savings. The Super Members Council's projections suggest that a couple withdrawing $35,000 each from their super could face a $195,000 shortfall in retirement funds. This highlights a fundamental conflict between short-term housing goals and long-term financial security, questioning the policy's alignment with superannuation's original purpose of ensuring a secure retirement.