Economist Sanjeev Sanyal Critiques UPSC Aspirations, Advocates for Broader Dreams

Economist Sanjeev Sanyal, a prominent member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), recently sparked a conversation about the value of preparing for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams. During an engaging discussion on 'The Neon Show', Sanyal argued that dedicating years to UPSC preparation could be considered a 'waste of time', urging Indian youth to aspire beyond civil service ambitions and aim for entrepreneurial or innovative achievements akin to global figures like Elon Musk or Mukesh Ambani. This bold statement comes amid a growing narrative challenging traditional career paths and advocating for a shift in societal aspirations.

Unpacking the 'Poverty of Aspiration'

Sanyal pointed to a historical 'poverty of aspiration' within certain Indian states, critiquing the limited role models available to the youth. By comparing aspirations towards becoming civil servants to a lack of ambition, he highlighted the need for a paradigm shift in how society values risk-taking and innovation. The economist's comments draw attention to the broader implications of such aspirations on India's developmental trajectory, suggesting that a reevaluation of what constitutes success is overdue.

Impact on Youth and Society

The discussion also touched upon the significant investment of time and energy by thousands of Indian youth in pursuit of UPSC success, a process that yields only a handful of successful candidates each year. Sanyal argued that redirecting this energy towards entrepreneurship, science, or the arts could catalyze societal and economic transformation. This perspective resonates with a growing trend among Indian millennials and Gen Z, who are increasingly prioritizing passion, innovation, and risk-taking over traditional, secure job roles.

A Changing Attitude towards Risk and Innovation

Reflecting on the evolving mindset of India's middle class, Sanyal observed a noticeable shift towards embracing risk and innovation. This changing attitude is evident not only in the entrepreneurial space but also across various fields including literature, science, and arts. Such a shift, according to Sanyal, holds the promise of propelling India onto a path of comprehensive growth and development, marked by a vibrant culture of innovation and a robust ecosystem supporting new ideas.

As the conversation around the relevance and value of UPSC preparation continues to evolve, Sanjeev Sanyal's comments offer a critical lens through which to assess the broader implications of India's aspirational trends. While the civil services will always play a crucial role in the nation's governance, the emerging discourse underlines the importance of fostering a more diverse set of aspirations among India's youth. This shift could well be the catalyst needed for India to emerge as a global powerhouse of innovation and entrepreneurship.