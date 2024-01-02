en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

Economist Fred Muhumuza Sheds Light on Uganda’s Economic Challenges and Decision-Making Dynamics

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:42 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 3:03 am EST
Economist Fred Muhumuza Sheds Light on Uganda’s Economic Challenges and Decision-Making Dynamics

In a significant commentary on Uganda’s financial trajectory, renowned Economist Fred Muhumuza has shed light on the pivotal roles played by Ramathan Ggoobi, the current Secretary to the Treasury, and the Minister of Finance Hon Matia Kasaija.

However, he emphasized that their roles, though crucial, are not solitary in steering the economic wheel of the country. The ultimate guidance, he highlights, comes from the President of Uganda.

Muhumuza’s observations lay bare the intricate chain of command involved in economic policy-making, underscoring the importance of collective effort and the President’s singular influence over the economic strategies and decisions.

Challenging Economic Climate

Uganda’s Treasury is set to secure Ush3.5 trillion in loans from commercial banks to bolster the supplementary budget, which is anticipated to increase interest rates on treasury bonds by approximately two percent.

The financial year 2023/24 has been marked by disappointing tax revenue performance, sluggish business activity, and volatile exchange rates. Forecasts indicate that tax revenue collections may reach Ush1 trillion by the end of June 2024, posing financing constraints and impacting service delivery to citizens. Furthermore, the Uganda shilling has depreciated against the dollar, and the local business confidence index has taken a hit.

Implications of the New Loan

Financial analysts predict the new loan could lead to a two percent rise in interest rates on certain treasury bonds. This surge could affect yields earned on government securities, potentially escalating debt servicing costs and diminishing social services.

High-Level Talks on Fuel Imports

Uganda’s Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development confirmed high-level talks between Kenya and Uganda over the use of the port of Mombasa for importing fuel. Uganda’s decision to buy fuel directly from Vitol Bahrain, after Kenya declined Uganda’s request to register as an oil marketing company locally, has prompted discussions with Tanzania over the use of the port of Dar es Salaam.

The potential shift could significantly impact Kenya Pipeline Company’s revenues and Kenya’s tax collections. Further, this move is expected to affect the ease with which Kenya has been acquiring dollars to pay for fuel, considering all transit fuel is purchased using the greenback.

0
Economy Politics Uganda
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Indian Stock Market Experiences Sharp Downturn Amid Rising Volatility

By Rafia Tasleem

Cambodia Ushers in 2024 with an Upward Revision in Minimum Wage

By Rafia Tasleem

Indonesia's December Inflation Rate Falls Short of Expectations: How Will It Impact Monetary Policies?

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Australia's Uneven Property Market Rebound: Winners, Losers, and the Affordability Crisis

By Geeta Pillai

Xi Jinping Acknowledges China's Economic Challenges: A Commitment to R ...
@Business · 1 hour
Xi Jinping Acknowledges China's Economic Challenges: A Commitment to R ...
heart comment 0
Putin Announces Robust 3.5% GDP Growth for Russia Amid Western Sanctions

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Putin Announces Robust 3.5% GDP Growth for Russia Amid Western Sanctions
Prophet Kolawole’s 2024 Prophecies: A Clarion Call for Nigeria’s Leadership

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Prophet Kolawole's 2024 Prophecies: A Clarion Call for Nigeria's Leadership
Navigating the Rollercoaster: Asian Markets in 2023 and the Outlook for 2024

By Waqas Arain

Navigating the Rollercoaster: Asian Markets in 2023 and the Outlook for 2024
Singapore’s Economy Defies Global Slowdown: Reports 2.8% Growth in Q4 2023

By Waqas Arain

Singapore's Economy Defies Global Slowdown: Reports 2.8% Growth in Q4 2023
Latest Headlines
World News
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 mins
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
University of Cincinnati Researchers Discover New Fibroid Treatment Pathways
3 mins
University of Cincinnati Researchers Discover New Fibroid Treatment Pathways
Revolutionary Method for Early Diagnosis of Cystic Echinococcosis Unveiled
8 mins
Revolutionary Method for Early Diagnosis of Cystic Echinococcosis Unveiled
Malaysia Condemns Myanmar Crisis: A Stand for Human Rights
8 mins
Malaysia Condemns Myanmar Crisis: A Stand for Human Rights
Maria Sakkari Triumphs in Unified Cup, Boosts Greek Tennis
16 mins
Maria Sakkari Triumphs in Unified Cup, Boosts Greek Tennis
David Warner Appeals for Return of Missing Baggy Green Ahead of Farewell Test
26 mins
David Warner Appeals for Return of Missing Baggy Green Ahead of Farewell Test
Capsule Endoscopy Marks New Era in Paediatric Medicine in Ireland
33 mins
Capsule Endoscopy Marks New Era in Paediatric Medicine in Ireland
Dublin's National Concert Hall Initiates Mini Music Classes for Young Children
33 mins
Dublin's National Concert Hall Initiates Mini Music Classes for Young Children
Unraveling the Complexity of High Haemoglobin Levels: Insights from Dr. Jennifer Grant
33 mins
Unraveling the Complexity of High Haemoglobin Levels: Insights from Dr. Jennifer Grant
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
2 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
3 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
3 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
3 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
4 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
4 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
4 hours
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
4 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
4 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app