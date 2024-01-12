en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Economic Instability Looms if House Republicans Withdraw from Spending Agreement: Jeffries

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:31 am EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 2:00 am EST
Economic Instability Looms if House Republicans Withdraw from Spending Agreement: Jeffries

House Minority Leader, Hakeem Jeffries, has issued a stern warning about the potential economic fallout that may ensue if House Republicans decide to abandon a bipartisan spending agreement. Jeffries cautions that such a decision could likely trigger a government shutdown, leading to severe damage to the national economy.

A Bipartisan Pact in Jeopardy

Senate Democrats have expressed doubts about the attempts of their House counterparts to renegotiate the pact. In contrast, some GOP lawmakers are expressing their displeasure with the budget deal, hinting at possibly seeking to remove Speaker Mike Johnson from his post. This situation underlines the tensions and negotiations that typically occur in the U.S. Congress over budget agreements—vital components to funding government operations and avoiding disruptions.

Spending Cuts and Economic Stability

Speaker Mike Johnson’s endorsement for the spending deal has elicited backlash from conservatives in the House GOP conference. They demand more substantial spending cuts, and in response, Jeffries is urging the Speaker to uphold his word and not revisit the terms within the House GOP. The potential impact on the economy underscores the broader implications of political decisions on fiscal policy.

Uncertainty and its Consequences

Speaker Mike Johnson has not yet committed to pursuing new spending levels, breeding uncertainty about whether a government shutdown can be averted. Jeffries advises against reneging on the spending deal, warning that it would harm the American public and cause the economy to crash. Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is pushing forward with the current agreement to prevent a shutdown—underscoring the gravity of the situation and the importance of bipartisan cooperation in maintaining government operations and preventing economic instability.

0
Politics United States
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
2 mins ago
2024 Presidential Race: Senator Rand Paul's Anticipated Announcement Stirs Speculation
Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.), a prominent figure in the U.S. political landscape, has stirred interest with a cryptic hint about a forthcoming announcement tied to the 2024 presidential race. The seasoned senator, known for his libertarian leanings, has thus far maintained neutrality in the Republican Presidential Primary. However, his recent insinuations on the digital platform
2024 Presidential Race: Senator Rand Paul's Anticipated Announcement Stirs Speculation
Philippine Court Denies Dismissal Motion in Dengvaxia Vaccine Case
4 mins ago
Philippine Court Denies Dismissal Motion in Dengvaxia Vaccine Case
Rob Schmitz: Reporting on Global Issues with Depth and Insight
5 mins ago
Rob Schmitz: Reporting on Global Issues with Depth and Insight
Top Law Firms King & Spalding and Alston & Bird Announce Pay Increases, Set New Benchmarks
3 mins ago
Top Law Firms King & Spalding and Alston & Bird Announce Pay Increases, Set New Benchmarks
European Union Witnesses Significant Financial Turnaround in Q3 2023
3 mins ago
European Union Witnesses Significant Financial Turnaround in Q3 2023
GTMulanPodcast Explores China's International Relations and Domestic Strategies
4 mins ago
GTMulanPodcast Explores China's International Relations and Domestic Strategies
Latest Headlines
World News
Callum Turner on 'The Boys in the Boat', Modelling in Japan, and Working-Class Roots
2 mins
Callum Turner on 'The Boys in the Boat', Modelling in Japan, and Working-Class Roots
2024 Presidential Race: Senator Rand Paul's Anticipated Announcement Stirs Speculation
2 mins
2024 Presidential Race: Senator Rand Paul's Anticipated Announcement Stirs Speculation
European Union Witnesses Significant Financial Turnaround in Q3 2023
3 mins
European Union Witnesses Significant Financial Turnaround in Q3 2023
Green Thumb Initiative Spearheads Discussion on 'Managing the Harm of Harm Reduction'
3 mins
Green Thumb Initiative Spearheads Discussion on 'Managing the Harm of Harm Reduction'
Troy, NY Takes Action: Homeless Encampment Evacuation Underway
3 mins
Troy, NY Takes Action: Homeless Encampment Evacuation Underway
Unraveling Hidden Issues with Medicare Advantage Plans
4 mins
Unraveling Hidden Issues with Medicare Advantage Plans
GTMulanPodcast Explores China's International Relations and Domestic Strategies
4 mins
GTMulanPodcast Explores China's International Relations and Domestic Strategies
Montreal Canadiens Trade for Filip Cederqvist in Strategy to Bolster Forward Depth
4 mins
Montreal Canadiens Trade for Filip Cederqvist in Strategy to Bolster Forward Depth
MoCo360's Shining Stars of the Week: Highlighting Exceptional High School Athletes
4 mins
MoCo360's Shining Stars of the Week: Highlighting Exceptional High School Athletes
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
56 mins
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
14 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
15 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
15 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
17 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
18 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
18 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
19 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
20 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app