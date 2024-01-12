en English
Economy

Economic Instability Looms if House Republicans Withdraw from Spending Agreement: Jeffries

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:31 am EST
Economic Instability Looms if House Republicans Withdraw from Spending Agreement: Jeffries

House Minority Leader, Hakeem Jeffries, has issued a stern warning about the potential economic fallout that may ensue if House Republicans decide to abandon a bipartisan spending agreement. Jeffries cautions that such a decision could likely trigger a government shutdown, leading to severe damage to the national economy.

A Bipartisan Pact in Jeopardy

Senate Democrats have expressed doubts about the attempts of their House counterparts to renegotiate the pact. In contrast, some GOP lawmakers are expressing their displeasure with the budget deal, hinting at possibly seeking to remove Speaker Mike Johnson from his post. This situation underlines the tensions and negotiations that typically occur in the U.S. Congress over budget agreements—vital components to funding government operations and avoiding disruptions.

Spending Cuts and Economic Stability

Speaker Mike Johnson’s endorsement for the spending deal has elicited backlash from conservatives in the House GOP conference. They demand more substantial spending cuts, and in response, Jeffries is urging the Speaker to uphold his word and not revisit the terms within the House GOP. The potential impact on the economy underscores the broader implications of political decisions on fiscal policy.

Uncertainty and its Consequences

Speaker Mike Johnson has not yet committed to pursuing new spending levels, breeding uncertainty about whether a government shutdown can be averted. Jeffries advises against reneging on the spending deal, warning that it would harm the American public and cause the economy to crash. Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is pushing forward with the current agreement to prevent a shutdown—underscoring the gravity of the situation and the importance of bipartisan cooperation in maintaining government operations and preventing economic instability.

author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

