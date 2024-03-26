ECI Prepares for Heatwave During Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ensures Voter Safety with New Guidelines

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has taken proactive measures to combat the anticipated heatwave conditions forecasted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) during the Lok Sabha elections period, spanning from April to June 2024. In an advisory issued to Chief Electoral Officers across all states and Union Territories, the ECI has outlined a comprehensive plan, including a set of 'dos and don'ts' from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), to ensure the safety and comfort of voters and polling staff.

Advertisment

Anticipating the Heatwave

With the IMD predicting 'above normal maximum temperatures' across several parts of India, the ECI's advisory comes as a necessary precaution. States such as Kerala, Telangana, and Railseema are already experiencing heatwaves, with temperatures expected to soar even higher in regions like Vidarbha and Maharashtra. The advisory aims to mitigate the impact of these extreme weather conditions on the electoral process, ensuring that voting remains accessible and safe for everyone involved.

Ensuring Assured Minimum Facilities

Advertisment

Key to the ECI's strategy is the directive for Assured Minimum Facilities (AMF) at all polling stations. This includes the provision of drinking water, shade, medical kits, and even oral rehydration salts (ORS) to combat heat stroke. Additionally, the commission has advised voters to take precautions such as carrying wet towels for dehydration prevention and has specifically advised against bringing children to polling stations during peak heat hours.

Preparedness for a Smooth Electoral Process

With nearly 11 lakh polling stations set to be established across 543 constituencies, the ECI's guidelines represent a crucial step in ensuring that the Lok Sabha elections proceed smoothly despite challenging weather conditions. The advisory not only emphasizes the importance of voter safety but also reflects the ECI's commitment to maintaining the integrity and accessibility of the electoral process, even in the face of natural adversities.

As the nation gears up for the elections, the ECI's advisory serves as a reminder of the importance of preparedness and adaptability. With the right measures in place, the electoral process can proceed uninterrupted, ensuring that every eligible voter has the opportunity to participate safely in the democratic process.