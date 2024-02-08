Israeli-Hamas Conflict Disrupts Global Trade, Hits Indian Corporations Hard

In the intricate dance of global trade, the reverberations of conflict can be felt across continents. Now, as tensions between Israel and Hamas continue to simmer, Indian corporations with links to commodity supplies or foreign markets are grappling with the early consequences. The conflict has spawned a surge in freight costs, delivery delays, and a constriction of export markets, all of which are impeding the pace of margin recovery.

Executives from the industry have come forward to shed light on these mounting challenges. Companies in the capital goods and engineering sectors, such as Bharat Electronics (BEL), TD Power Systems, and KEC International, have reported operational obstacles stemming from the disturbances in the Red Sea region. During a recent analyst call, senior officials from BEL acknowledged the strain these disruptions have placed on their operations.

Navigating Troubled Waters: The Red Sea Conundrum

The Red Sea, a vital maritime artery, has witnessed a significant decline in shipments from India due to the escalating hostilities. This has resulted in a ripple effect, causing transit times to balloon and shipping costs to skyrocket. For Indian exporters, these developments have had a profound impact on their bottom lines.

In the face of these challenges, the Indian government has intervened, directing Export Credit Guarantee Corporation Ltd (ECGC) to maintain a moratorium on insurance rates for Indian exporters. The Finance Ministry has also been urged to extend easy credit to exporters to help them weather the storm.

Force Majeure: The Legal Labyrinth

Recent missile strikes by the Houthi in the Red Sea have further exacerbated the situation, leading to disruptions in shipping operations and delivery delays. In response, some shipping companies have declared force majeure, a legal clause that allows them to absolve themselves of responsibility for non-performance under extraordinary circumstances.

However, determining whether force majeure applies is a complex process, involving the careful examination of contractual provisions, statutory defenses, and the specific circumstances of each case. For Indian corporations caught in the crossfire of this conflict, navigating this legal labyrinth is just another challenge to surmount.

LNG Crisis: The Red Sea's Latest Casualty

The latest victim of the Red Sea crisis is the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG). India's state-run GAIL (India) Ltd, a major importer of U.S. LNG, has had to resort to selling more of its stock in European markets and making spot purchases to avoid delays caused by the crisis. The attacks on commercial vessels by Houthi militants have resulted in delivery delays of up to seven days, as cargoes are now rerouted around Africa's Cape of Good Hope.

This diversion is causing significant disruptions to Indian importers' supply commitments, further underscoring the far-reaching impact of the Red Sea crisis on Indian corporations with foreign market exposures.