Politics

Echoes of Accountability: Nehawu’s Call for Justice Over South Africa’s Parliament Fire

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:17 am EST
Two years on from a devastating fire that ripped through the National Assembly in South Africa’s Parliament, calls for accountability are growing louder and more insistent. The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu), a key player in the unfolding drama, is at the forefront of these demands. Their rallying cry, articulated by Nehawu’s branch chairperson, Sthembiso Tembe, centers around the need for action against those responsible for the incident that caused significant damage and disrupted the country’s legislative processes.

A Fire that Echoes

The incident, which took place on January 2, 2022, left an indelible mark on the nation’s psyche. The fire’s aftermath saw Parliament suspend nine staff members in November the same year on grounds of maladministration, a move that did little to quell the burgeoning demand for justice. The union, however, deems the action insufficient, arguing that the individuals allegedly responsible for the fire have yet to face real consequences.

Accountability Demanded

Tembe’s frustration over the slow progress in holding these individuals accountable is palpable. He insists that those who were part of Parliament management, particularly those who decided to remove the protection services on the day of the fire, should be held liable. His demand: these officials should not only be punished but also completely removed from their roles in Parliament. This call for decisive action underscores the union’s commitment to ensuring the accountability of those in positions of power.

Rebuilding and Reparation

Meanwhile, the government is reportedly in the process of repairing the damage caused by the fire, with plans to complete the restoration by the end of 2025. The reconstruction will include installing temporary roofing, demolishing structurally unstable parts of the building, and incorporating green building principles. Despite these efforts, the union remains unsatisfied with the pace of the investigation and the accountability measures put in place, indicating that the flames of this issue are far from extinguished.

Politics South Africa
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

