ECDA Lauds Governor Sule's Supreme Court Victory, Urges Inclusive Governance

Nasarawa State, Nigeria - February 8, 2024: The Eggon Cultural and Development Association (ECDA) Worldwide, led by its President, Mr. Mandy Abuluya, extended heartfelt congratulations to Governor Abdullahi Sule on his Supreme Court victory, deeming it a confirmation of the public mandate granted during the elections on March 18, 2023.

In a statement released in Nassarawa Eggon, Abuluya, who also holds the positions of Proprietor of Nacabs Polytechnic and State Chairman of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), implored Governor Sule to practice inclusive and fair governance, engaging all segments of society.

Acknowledging the appointment of Eggon members into government positions by Sule, Abuluya expressed gratitude and requested further cabinet appointments. The ECDA President also commended the governor for his recent act of releasing 38 individuals who had been imprisoned for protesting the Supreme Court's decision, as well as for withdrawing the case against them.

Assuring Governor Sule of the association's unwavering loyalty and support for his administration, Abuluya declared, "We stand by you and will continue to support your policies and programs aimed at uplifting the standard of living of our people."

A Renewed Commitment to Unity and Progress

With this victory at the Supreme Court, Governor Sule's administration is poised to make significant strides in fostering unity and progress in Nasarawa State. The ECDA's call for inclusive governance reflects the widespread desire for collaboration and cooperation among diverse ethnic and socio-political groups in the region.

As the people of Nasarawa State look forward to a promising future, the ECDA's message serves as a reminder of the importance of collective action and shared responsibility in building a more prosperous and harmonious society.