ECB’s Christine Lagarde Warns of Threat from Potential Trump Re-Election

European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde has raised alarms about the potential re-election of Donald Trump as U.S. president, labeling it a ‘threat’ to Europe.

In a recent television interview with France 2 TV, she cited Trump’s trade tariffs, his commitment regarding the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), and attitude towards climate change as key areas of concern that could pose a risk to Europe.

As she dissected Trump’s previous tenure as president, Lagarde pointed to specific policies and actions that she believes could pose a threat to Europe.

Primarily, she focused on the trade tariffs implemented by Trump during his first term. These tariffs, often applied in a tit-for-tat manner, disrupted global trade, causing economic uncertainty and straining international relations, particularly with Europe.