en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Europe

ECB’s Christine Lagarde Warns of Threat from Potential Trump Re-Election

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:53 pm EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 8:21 pm EST
ECB’s Christine Lagarde Warns of Threat from Potential Trump Re-Election

European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde has raised alarms about the potential re-election of Donald Trump as U.S. president, labeling it a ‘threat’ to Europe.

In a recent television interview with France 2 TV, she cited Trump’s trade tariffs, his commitment regarding the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), and attitude towards climate change as key areas of concern that could pose a risk to Europe.

As she dissected Trump’s previous tenure as president, Lagarde pointed to specific policies and actions that she believes could pose a threat to Europe.

Primarily, she focused on the trade tariffs implemented by Trump during his first term. These tariffs, often applied in a tit-for-tat manner, disrupted global trade, causing economic uncertainty and straining international relations, particularly with Europe.

0
Europe Politics United States
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Europe

See more
45 mins ago
Prince William Contemplates Danish Royal Transition Model for Future Coronation
In the heart of the United Kingdom, whispers of change are stirring within the walls of the grand royal palaces. At the center of these murmurs are Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, who, according to sources, are examining the forthcoming abdication of Queen Margrethe of Denmark. They are considering the ascension of Crown
Prince William Contemplates Danish Royal Transition Model for Future Coronation
Danish Royal Family Rift Overshadows Upcoming Coronation
2 hours ago
Danish Royal Family Rift Overshadows Upcoming Coronation
Power Play Podcast: NATO's Strategy and Global Affairs with Latvia's FM
2 hours ago
Power Play Podcast: NATO's Strategy and Global Affairs with Latvia's FM
European Winter Transfer Window Buzz: Angel Correa and Thiago Almada on the Move
49 mins ago
European Winter Transfer Window Buzz: Angel Correa and Thiago Almada on the Move
Czech Teenager Detained at Ukrainian Border in Bid to Join Military
1 hour ago
Czech Teenager Detained at Ukrainian Border in Bid to Join Military
Ongoing Ukraine Conflict: Parliament Debates Draft Bill Amid Escalation and Nuclear Threats
1 hour ago
Ongoing Ukraine Conflict: Parliament Debates Draft Bill Amid Escalation and Nuclear Threats
Latest Headlines
World News
Taiwan's 2024 Presidential Election: Candidates and Geopolitical Stakes
2 mins
Taiwan's 2024 Presidential Election: Candidates and Geopolitical Stakes
Peter Dutton Faces Flak for Urging Boycott Against Woolworths Over Australia Day Merchandise
3 mins
Peter Dutton Faces Flak for Urging Boycott Against Woolworths Over Australia Day Merchandise
Buenos Aires' Cultural Sector Rises Against Proposed Fiscal Reforms
5 mins
Buenos Aires' Cultural Sector Rises Against Proposed Fiscal Reforms
Pramila Jayapal's Verbal Gaffe Sparks Humor; Buenos Aires Protests Government Reforms
5 mins
Pramila Jayapal's Verbal Gaffe Sparks Humor; Buenos Aires Protests Government Reforms
Gladiators Reboot: Writer Tests Strength Against New Athletic Cast Ahead of Premiere
6 mins
Gladiators Reboot: Writer Tests Strength Against New Athletic Cast Ahead of Premiere
The End of an Era: Facing the Challenge of Replacing Football Legends Belichick and Saban
7 mins
The End of an Era: Facing the Challenge of Replacing Football Legends Belichick and Saban
Teenage Golfer Oliver Betschart Gears Up for Butterfield Bermuda Junior Championship
8 mins
Teenage Golfer Oliver Betschart Gears Up for Butterfield Bermuda Junior Championship
Ohio Mother Charged for Fabricating Daughter's Cancer Diagnosis
8 mins
Ohio Mother Charged for Fabricating Daughter's Cancer Diagnosis
Trade Winds and Protests: A Tale of Two Worlds
9 mins
Trade Winds and Protests: A Tale of Two Worlds
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
7 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
8 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
8 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
9 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
10 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
11 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
12 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
12 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
13 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app