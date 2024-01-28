EC of Pakistan Orders WAPDA to Prevent Load Shedding on Election Day

In an unprecedented move, the Election Commission (EC) of Pakistan has issued a directive to the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) to forestall any form of load shedding on the polling day, February 8. This decision comes as a response to the looming threat of potential disruptions that power outages could inflict on the voting process.

Directive to WAPDA

The directive, which has been formally communicated to WAPDA in writing, extends to both announced and unannounced power outages. The EC's concern revolves around the possibility of load shedding interfering with the vote counting process after the polls close.

Challenges Ahead

Despite the EC's clear instructions, there are ongoing reports of unannounced power outages in various parts of the country. This underscores the challenges that lie ahead in ensuring a consistent power supply on critical days such as elections. The situation mandates a deeper look into the power infrastructure and planning to prevent such mishaps from affecting the democratic process.

Implications of the Order

The EC's order highlights the intricate connection between infrastructure development and functioning democracy. It also underscores the urgency of improving power infrastructure to hold credible and seamless elections. As Pakistan heads towards the polls, the spotlight is on WAPDA and its ability to meet the EC's directive and ensure a disruption-free election day.