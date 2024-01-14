Ebrahim Raeisi Urges Islamic Unity in Support of Palestinians

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi, in a riveting address at the “International conference of al-Aqsa Storm, awakening of human conscience,” underscored the significance of the Palestinian cause and rallied the Islamic world to unite in support of Palestinians against Israeli occupation. His speech, laden with fervor and conviction, mirrored Iran’s long-established stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict and its steadfast advocacy for Palestinian sovereignty.

Raeisi’s Call for Unity and Resilience

Using the al-Aqsa Mosque – an emblem of resistance and resilience located in the heart of Jerusalem – as his focal point, Raeisi called for unity among Muslim nations. He emphasized the mosque’s symbolical importance in the struggle against oppression. The Iranian president’s call for solidarity reflects a wider appeal to the Islamic world to rally behind the Palestinian cause.

Denouncement of Israeli Actions

Raeisi’s speech was unequivocal in its condemnation of the Israeli government’s actions. He urged international communities to recognize and act against the injustices endured by Palestinians. His statements echo Iran’s longstanding criticism of Israeli policies in the region and their impact on the Palestinian populace.

A Plea for Palestinian Rights

The conference aimed to raise awareness and garner support for Palestinian rights, challenging the ongoing Israeli policies in the region. Raeisi’s speech served as a potent reminder of the struggle faced by Palestinians and the Islamic world’s duty to support them. The Iranian president’s impassioned plea underscores the urgency of the situation and the need for a concerted international response.