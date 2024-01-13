Ebonyi Governor Francis Nwifuru Celebrates Supreme Court Victory

Following a favorable Supreme Court judgment, Francis Nwifuru, Governor of Ebonyi State, expressed a sense of victory and a renewed commitment to fulfilling his governance promises. The governor’s reaction was shared through a statement from his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Monday Uzor.

Historic Triumph

Describing the judgment as a historic event for the state, Governor Nwifuru painted the victory as a triumph of ‘light over darkness’ and a validation of the ‘populist mandate’ bestowed upon him by the electorate. He noted that the apex court’s decision concluded a prolonged legal dispute that questioned the legitimacy of his ascension to power, which he claimed was rooted in sincerity, courage, equity, fairness, and justice.

People’s Support and Judicial Upholding of Democracy

The governor praised the people of Ebonyi State for their steadfast prayers and support, which he believed played a significant role in ensuring that the judiciary defended democratic principles. He also emphasized that this ruling not only calls for jubilation but also celebration, as it halts attempts to undermine the will of the people.

Commitment to People’s Charter of Needs

With this legal victory under his belt, Governor Nwifuru reassured his commitment to delivering on the ‘People’s Charter of Needs’, which mirrors the urgent needs of the state’s residents. He concluded by reaffirming his resolve to work towards unity and prevent divisions within the state’s shared cultural heritage.