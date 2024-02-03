Eastampton Financial Advisor Arrested for Participation in Capitol Riot

In a significant development, 40-year-old financial advisor from Eastampton, Lee A. Giobbie, has been arrested in connection with the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot. The arrest was made possible due to a meticulous FBI investigation, which linked Giobbie to several images from the day of the riot. A pivotal clue was a photograph showing Giobbie broadcasting former President Trump's speech with a bullhorn, easily recognizable due to his green Philadelphia Eagles knit cap.

Detailed Investigation Leads to Arrest

The FBI's successful identification of Giobbie was the result of a multi-faceted approach. The agency painstakingly pieced together evidence from publicly available video footage, a Facebook photo, and a professional portrait of Giobbie. The distinct cap and a unique freckle on his face provided matching details that confirmed his identity.

Giobbie's involvement was first flagged in March 2022 by a confidential source, deemed credible by the FBI. The case gained momentum when additional video evidence was provided to the FBI in January 2024, which led to Giobbie's subsequent arrest.

Charges and Court Appearance

Giobbie is now facing a felony charge of civil disorder along with five related misdemeanors. According to the authorities, he played a significant role in inciting the crowd's aggression against the police by leading chants. Furthermore, he was identified as one of the first individuals to breach the Capitol.

After his appearance in federal court, Giobbie was released on a $100,000 bond. His lawyer, Hope Lefeber, did not deny Giobbie's presence at the Capitol but defended his actions. Lefeber claimed that since the riot, Giobbie has not been involved in any subversive activities.

Sedition Hunters' Role

The website Sedition Hunters, which assists in identifying suspects from the riot, had previously posted footage of Giobbie. He was referred to under the nickname 'PhillyBullhorn.' This piece of information further underscores the role of digital investigation and public participation in solving such cases.