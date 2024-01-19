Early Lead for Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long in 2024 Delaware Governor Race

In a recent turn of political events, Delaware's Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long has taken an early lead in the 2024 gubernatorial race, as indicated by a Public Policy Polling (PPP) report. Amidst a significant contingent of undecided voters, preliminary figures show Hall-Long leading by a margin of seven points against New Castle County Executive, Matt Meyer.

A Closer Look at the Candidates

Upon enlightening voters about the candidates' profiles, Hall-Long's lead expanded to a substantial 16 points, with still, 41% of voters holding back their decision. Meyer, a former teacher and business owner, was relatively unknown when he first won against incumbent Tom Gordon. However, he has since validated his position with a secured second term. On the other side, Hall-Long, equipped with the dual experience of being a nurse educator and a State Senate member, received an added boost from the poll following a campaign slowdown due to an internal audit of past campaign finances managed by her husband.

The Polling Perspective

The PPP survey, conducted with 643 likely Democratic primary voters, boasts a margin of error of just four percent. Hall-Long's campaign, under the management of Donnie Johnson, expressed confidence in her qualifications and vision for Delaware, painting the appealing prospect of electing the nation's first nurse governor.

Political Landscape

Currently, a solitary Republican candidate has emerged for the governor's race in Delaware, a state where Democrats hold the reins over both legislative houses and all statewide offices. This early lead of Hall-Long indicates a potential continuation of Democratic dominance, a significant marker in the upcoming 2024 Delaware Governor Race.