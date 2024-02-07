Earl Schick Elected to Sussex County Board of Commissioners

Earl Schick, a long-standing resident and small business owner of Sussex County, has been elected by the Republican Party to serve an unexpired term on the Sussex County Board of Commissioners after the previous seat holder, Dawn Fantasia, ascended to the state Assembly. This election took place during a meeting of the Sussex County Republican Committee on February 3, 2024.

Schick's Journey to the Board

Prior to his election, Schick had been embedded in local politics and government for years. He had previously served on a planning board and run a successful small business in Byram. His unsuccessful run for the Newton Town Council in 2022 did nothing to dampen his zest for public service. Beyond his political engagements, Schick has a history of service to his country, having served six years in the New Jersey Army National Guard.

Bringing Experience and Local Values to the Board

Schick brings to the Sussex County Board a wealth of experience in financial and management areas, crucial skills for his new role. More importantly, he carries the distinct local spirit of Sussex County. His deep involvement in local government, coupled with his strong commitment to Sussex County's core beliefs and values, positions him as a strong advocate for the county’s small business culture, a sector he knows intimately.

Fiscal Policies and the Future

Looking to the future, Schick has signalled his intention to defend Sussex County from what he perceives as the detrimental fiscal policies of the Democratic Party at both state and national levels. His election to the Sussex County Board of Commissioners, currently an all-Republican five-member board, came after defeating Alan Henderson, mayor of Lafayette. Schick is set to be officially sworn in at the next board meeting and intends to run in the June 4 Republican primary for a full three-year term to continue serving his beloved county.