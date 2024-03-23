EAM S Jaishankar Condemns Pakistan's 'Industry Level' Terrorism Sponsorship

At a recent event in Singapore, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar vehemently criticized Pakistan for its sponsorship of terrorism, likening it to an 'industry level' operation. He underscored India's refusal to ignore such activities and stressed the importance of addressing terrorism for regional stability. Jaishankar also dismissed China's claims on Arunachal Pradesh as 'ludicrous', reinforcing India's stance on its territorial integrity.
Unmasking Pakistan's Terrorism Support
During his speech in Singapore, Jaishankar highlighted the persistent nature of Pakistan's terrorism sponsorship against India. He emphasized the need for a candid approach to this issue, pointing out that turning a blind eye only exacerbates the problem. The External Affairs Minister stated that while India is open to dialogue with Pakistan, the focus must squarely be on resolving the terrorism issue, which he described as an 'instrument of statecraft' used by Pakistan.
India's Stance on Regional Stability
Jaishankar's remarks come at a time when the geopolitical landscape of South Asia is under intense scrutiny. He argued that for peace and stability in the region, countries must confront and address the root causes of terrorism. The External Affairs Minister's strong stance reflects India's growing impatience with Pakistan's actions and highlights the broader implications for regional and global security.
Looking Forward
The international community's response to Jaishankar's statements will be telling of the global stance on terrorism and regional stability. As India continues to advocate for a united front against terrorism, the spotlight remains on Pakistan and its policies. Jaishankar's unwavering criticism underscores the urgency and seriousness with which India views the threat of state-sponsored terrorism, setting the tone for future diplomatic engagements between the two nations.