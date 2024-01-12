EAM Jaishankar to Visit Iran Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions

In a move to fortify diplomatic relations and discuss pivotal issues, India’s External Affairs Minister, Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, is slated to visit Iran on Monday, January 15. The visit comes amid escalating tensions in the Middle East and aims to focus on key topics such as the Chabahar port, Afghanistan, and recent developments in West Asia.

Continued Diplomatic Engagement

This visit symbolizes a continuation of diplomatic engagements between India and Iran. Both nations have exhibited a commitment to cooperation through various treaties and agreements. The forthcoming discussions with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, will revolve around bilateral and regional issues, including the security situation in the Red Sea.

Boosting Regional Connectivity

A focal point of the discussions will likely be the enhancement of regional connectivity through the Chabahar Port, a joint venture between India and Iran. The port aims to augment trade ties and provide a robust connection to Afghanistan. Amid the intensifying Israel-Hamas conflict threatening to morph into a regional crisis, this visit is timely.

Addressing Shared Concerns

Recent events, such as the US-UK forces’ attack on Houthi military positions and the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza, will form the backdrop of these discussions. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar‘s visit also follows a conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, where they addressed shared concerns over Houthi attacks. The importance of cooperation between India and the US in defending maritime security, particularly in the Red Sea region, was underscored.

India’s role in diffusing tensions in the Middle East could be pivotal, especially in light of the escalating conflict in the Red Sea and the war between Israel and Hamas. The visit also presents an opportunity for Jaishankar to engage with Iranian leadership in mitigating global concerns in the Middle East region. The North-South Transport Corridor passing through the port of Chabahar in Iran will also feature in the discussions.