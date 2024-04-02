EAM Jaishankar Critiques Nehru's 'India Second, China First' Policy in Diplomatic Stir

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar recently sparked a debate by criticizing India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, for prioritizing China over India in historical international matters. This comment has reignited discussions on past political decisions and their impact on current foreign policy and border issues.

Historical Context and Jaishankar's Critique

During a recent public interaction, Jaishankar pointed out Nehru's alleged 'India second, China first' stance, blaming it for long-standing territorial disputes such as Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) and the Chinese occupation of Indian territories. He underscored the importance of learning from these historical mistakes to better address contemporary boundary challenges. Jaishankar's remarks have stirred a wide range of responses, from support for his frankness to criticism for revisiting historical grievances.

Impact on Current Foreign Policy

The External Affairs Minister's comments shed light on the complexity of India's foreign relations, especially concerning China and Pakistan. By invoking Nehru's legacy, Jaishankar emphasizes the need for a robust and clear-headed approach to diplomacy and territorial integrity. His statements also align with the government's current efforts to prioritize exports and resolve inherited issues, suggesting a strategic shift in India