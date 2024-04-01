EAM Jaishankar Critiques Congress, DMK Over Katchatheevu Island Cession, Stirs Political Waters

Amid heated political debates, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar spotlighted the contentious history of the Katchatheevu Island, a topic that has once again surged to the forefront of political discourse. The issue stems from a 1974 agreement under which Prime Minister Indira Gandhi ceded the island to Sri Lanka, a move that has continued to spark controversy, particularly concerning the rights of Tamil Nadu's fishermen and the lack of consultation with the state's assembly. This historic decision, according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP leaders, exemplifies Congress and DMK's disregard for national unity and the welfare of Tamil Nadu's fishermen community.

Historical Context and Controversy

The Katchatheevu Island dispute traces back to an agreement signed in 1974, where India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, officially transferred the island to Sri Lanka. Historical documents, recently brought to light through a Right to Information application, reveal that India had a substantial legal claim over the island, contradicting Nehru's earlier dismissal of its significance. These revelations have ignited a political storm, with current leaders accusing the Congress and DMK of historical negligence and betrayal of the Tamil Nadu fishermen's rights.

Political Fallout and Accusations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been vocal in criticizing the Congress party's decision to cede Katchatheevu Island, framing it as an act of betrayal against India's unity and the interests of Tamil Nadu's fishermen. BJP leaders, leveraging these historical documents, have launched a scathing attack on Congress and DMK, accusing them of compromising national integrity for political gains. This issue has not only reopened old wounds but has also become a significant talking point ahead of the polls, with both sides of the political spectrum mobilizing around the controversy.

The Ongoing Debate and Its Implications

The debate over Katchatheevu Island is more than a historical grievance; it represents a complex interplay of national sovereignty, regional politics, and the rights of local communities. As both parties continue to leverage this issue for political advantage, the fishermen community awaits meaningful resolutions that