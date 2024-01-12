EACC Takes Action Against Roads Superintendent for Alleged Degree Forgery

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has intervened in the case of Kenneth Mugo, the Superintendent Engineer of Roads at the Ministry of Roads. The Commission has written to the Roads Principal Secretary, calling for Mugo’s suspension based on accusations of falsifying his academic credentials, specifically his degree certificate.

EACC’s Stand Against Corruption

In a resolute move, the EACC has taken a stand against corrupt practices within the Kenyan government’s departments. The action against Kenneth Mugo underscores the EACC’s commitment to ensuring accountability and promoting ethical conduct in public service positions. The accusations against Mugo are serious, involving the alleged forgery of a Bachelor’s Degree certificate used to secure employment.

A Trail of Deceit

Mugo’s alleged fraudulent activities were first brought to light in 2016 when he served as the director of Roads and Transport in Kiambu County. The matter was forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions. Following the exposé, Mugo resigned in 2018, only to be appointed as the Superintendent Engineer in the Ministry of Roads in 2020.

Legal Proceedings Underway

Kenneth Mugo was arrested and charged before the Kiambu Anti Corruption Court on December 15, 2023, where he pleaded not guilty. His case is scheduled for pre-trial on January 15, 2024. The outcome of this case could significantly impact the future of public service employment, setting a precedent for the verification of credentials and the penalties for forgery.