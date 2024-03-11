EACC Halts Benefits to Civil Servants with Forged Degrees, Freezes Ex-Registrar's Assets

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has issued a stern directive to public institutions, advising against the processing of benefits for civil servants implicated in academic certificate forgery cases, while also moving to freeze assets of a former Thika Principal Land Registrar under corruption scrutiny.

Advertisment

This dual action underscores EACC's intensified crackdown on corruption and fraudulent activities within Kenya's public sector.

EACC's Directive on Forged Credentials

On 11th March 2024, the EACC, led by CEO Twalib Mbarak, issued a comprehensive advisory to all accounting officers across various public institutions. This advisory mandates a halt on processing terminal benefits, including pensions and unpaid allowances, for public officers who resign or retire early amidst investigations into forged academic and professional certificates.

Advertisment

The EACC's move aims to stem the tide of corruption by ensuring that individuals who have gained employment and benefits through deceit face the consequences of their actions.

Simultaneously, the EACC has targeted Felix Mecha Nyakundi, a former Principal Land Registrar based in Thika, over allegations of corruption and amassing unexplained wealth. Court documents reveal the EACC's request to freeze Nyakundi's extensive assets, including 106 properties and 17 motor vehicles, pending further investigation. This step is part of EACC's broader efforts to recover assets believed to be proceeds of crime, sending a strong message against the misuse of public office for personal gain.

Implications for Public Sector Integrity

The EACC's rigorous actions signal a significant shift towards enhancing transparency and accountability within Kenya's public sector. By reclaiming ill-gotten benefits and preserving assets obtained through corrupt practices, the commission is laying the groundwork for a more ethical and principled public service.

This crackdown not only deters potential fraudsters but also encourages a culture of integrity among public officials, ensuring that public resources are managed and utilized for the greater good of all Kenyans.