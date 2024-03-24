EACC Exposes Extortion in Bar Vetting Process, Vows to Combat Corruption

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has recently highlighted a concerning trend within the ongoing crackdown on illicit and second-generation alcoholic drinks in Kenya. Public officials involved in the vetting process of bars have been accused of transforming the initiative into an extortion racket, undermining efforts to combat the sale of illegal alcohol. Eric Ngumbi, an EACC spokesperson, emphasized the commission's commitment to addressing this issue, stating that corruption among officials would not be tolerated.

Advertisment

Corruption at the Heart of Vetting

During a public address in Kirinyaga County, Ngumbi shared alarming reports of certain members within the multi-agency vetting team, including representatives from KRA, KEBS, Police, NACADA, County Government, ACA, and NGAO, engaging in corrupt practices. Allegedly, these officials have been compromising the integrity of the vetting process by soliciting bribes in exchange for overlooking non-compliance with regulations against illicit or second-hand generational alcoholic drinks. This behavior not only compromises the effectiveness of the crackdown but also fuels the alcoholism crisis in the country.

Measures to Counteract Corruption

Advertisment

In response to these allegations, the EACC has issued a stern warning to those involved, asserting that any official found sabotaging the government's efforts through corruption will face severe consequences. The commission has also called upon bar operators to adhere strictly to the set regulations and to report any instances of extortion by public officials. Furthermore, Ngumbi highlighted the importance of the National Assembly prioritizing the Conflict of Interest Bill, which aims to prevent public officials from engaging in businesses they are tasked with regulating, thereby addressing a root cause of the problem.

Community and Legislative Support Needed

The EACC's revelations have sparked a call for increased vigilance and integrity among both public officials and traders. By working together to ensure the vetting process is transparent, accountable, and free of corruption, there is hope for a significant reduction in the availability of illicit alcoholic drinks. Moreover, the enactment of the Conflict of Interest Bill would mark a crucial step towards eliminating the deep-rooted corruption that exacerbates alcoholism in Kenya.

The fight against corruption, particularly within initiatives designed to protect public health and safety, demands a collective effort. The EACC's commitment to rooting out corruption in the vetting of bars is a laudable step forward, but it requires the unwavering support of the government, the legislative body, and the community at large. As this issue continues to unfold, the outcomes of these efforts will likely have a profound impact on the nation's battle against alcoholism and corruption.