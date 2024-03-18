EACC, AG, ODPP, TI-Kenya Rally Against MP Ruku's Anti-Graft Law Amendments

Key institutions including the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), the Attorney General (AG), the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), and Transparency International Kenya have united in opposition to proposed changes to Kenya's anti-corruption legislation.

Mbeere North MP Geoffrey Ruku's Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes (Amendment) Bill, 2023, seeks to remove provisions that criminalize non-compliance with procurement guidelines and initiating projects without prior planning, sparking widespread concern among anti-corruption bodies.

Why the Opposition?

EACC's memorandum to parliament stresses that the proposed deletions would dismantle critical accountability enforcement mechanisms, potentially triggering a surge in corruption scandals. The AG and ODPP have echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the importance of maintaining robust legal frameworks to deter procurement fraud and protect public resources.

Transparency International Kenya has also voiced its total opposition to the bill, highlighting the detrimental impact it would have on governance, accountability, and the rule of law.

The ODPP has highlighted public procurement as the most vulnerable sector to corruption within the public service, underscoring the necessity of stringent procurement laws and regulations. The proposed amendments, by removing legal impediments to procurement malpractices, could significantly weaken the mechanisms designed to safeguard public funds against corrupt practices.

International Obligations and Anti-Corruption Efforts

Concerns have been raised that the bill contradicts Kenya's anti-corruption policy framework and its commitments under international obligations. These amendments could undermine the progress made in the fight against corruption since 2003, threatening the integrity of public finance management and the principles of good governance. By potentially removing criminal sanctions for corruption offences, the bill risks diminishing the deterrent effect on would-be perpetrators.

This collective opposition underscores the critical role of legal frameworks in the fight against corruption. The proposed amendments threaten to reverse the gains made in enhancing transparency and accountability in public resource management, highlighting the ongoing battle between legislative reforms and anti-corruption efforts in Kenya.