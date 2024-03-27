EACC 2023 Report: Busia, Baringo, Nairobi Lead in Bribery Requests; Nyamira Tops in Payments

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission's (EACC) latest findings have placed Busia, Baringo, and Nairobi counties at the forefront of bribery solicitation in Kenya, with Nyamira leading in actual bribe payments. This revelation comes from the National Ethics and Corruption Survey (NECS) 2023, aimed at shedding light on the pervasive issue of corruption and its impact on public service delivery.

Unveiling the Corruption Landscape

According to the NECS 2023, individuals seeking services in Busia County are most likely to be asked for a bribe, with an average occurrence rate of 2.02 times per service request. Not far behind, Baringo, Nairobi, Nakuru, and Machakos counties exhibit significant bribery solicitation rates, highlighting a widespread corruption problem across various regions. Furthermore, Nyamira, Baringo, Siaya, Bungoma, and Turkana counties have emerged as areas where bribery is most prevalent, with all respondents reporting bribe payments to access services.

Impact and Magnitude of Bribe Payments

The survey also delves into the consequences of bribe payments on service delivery, revealing that in Bungoma County, individuals who paid bribes were 1.14 times more likely to receive the requested service. This underscores the detrimental effect of corruption on the merit-based provision of public services. Additionally, the report identifies West Pokot as the county with the highest average bribe amount, further illustrating the financial burden corruption imposes on Kenyan citizens.

Public Perception and Dissatisfaction

Reflecting on the broader implications of these findings, the NECS 2023 report highlights a significant level of public dissatisfaction with integrity, transparency, and accountability in public service delivery. With 60% of respondents expressing discontent, corruption is identified as a major issue, trailing behind high cost of living, unemployment, and poverty. These insights underscore the urgent need for comprehensive strategies to combat corruption and restore public trust in government institutions.

The EACC's efforts to unveil the corruption landscape through the NECS 2023 report illuminate the challenges and areas most affected by unethical practices. As the commission continues to advocate for enforcement, prevention, public education, and asset recovery, the findings of this survey serve as a crucial step towards addressing and mitigating the impact of corruption on Kenya's development and governance.