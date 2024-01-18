E. Jean Carroll Continues Testimony in Defamation Trial Against Donald Trump

In a recent development, E. Jean Carroll continued her testimony in a civil defamation trial against former President Donald Trump, related to her sexual assault allegations. The case has taken a sharper turn as Trump's disruptive behavior in court during Carroll's testimony led U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan to issue a warning, stating that Trump could be removed for such conduct.

Unfolding Drama in the Courtroom

Trump's presence in court was marked by audible comments during Carroll's testimony, a behavior that didn't go unnoticed by Judge Kaplan. The previous day saw Trump absent from court due to his mother-in-law's funeral in Florida. Despite his request for a trial delay, the court proceeded.

The Charges and Accusations

Carroll, aged 80, accuses Trump of raping her in a New York department store in the mid-1990s. The defamation angle emerged when she made the accusation public in 2019, stating that Trump's vehement denials caused significant damage to her reputation. A previous but related trial found Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation, a verdict against him amounting to $5 million, which he is currently appealing.

On the Road to Determine Damages

The current trial, ordered by Judge Kaplan, aims to determine the damages owed to Carroll. Her lawyers are seeking a minimum of $10 million. Amidst these legal challenges, Trump, who also faces other criminal charges and civil cases, is using his legal issues as part of his 2024 presidential campaign narrative. He is currently leading in the GOP nomination race and is actively campaigning in New Hampshire and Iowa.