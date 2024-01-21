DWP Faces Backlash Over Documentation Demands: Universal Credit Claimants Challenge Stringent Requirements for Eligibility Confirmation

Under fire from critics for its stringent requirements, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has been challenged on the documentation it demands of Universal Credit claimants to confirm their eligibility. This extensive list ranges from full-body pictures and photos of driving licenses with selfies to letters confirming children's school attendance, passport photos, council tax and utility bills, and wage slips.

Distress Among Claimants

These demanding requirements have triggered widespread distress among claimants, with reports of tenants breaking down in tears, unable to meet all the demands. The level of detail, including full-body pictures with the tenant's feet visible in the doorway and the property's recent EPC rating, has raised eyebrows and stoked outrage.

Landlords Express Concern

Mick Roberts, a prominent landlord of housing benefit tenants in Nottingham, has voiced his concern about what he sees as the DWP's excessive use of power. The requirement for a copy of the full tenancy agreement and a letter from the landlord confirming rent coverage, among other things, is seen as overly intrusive and challenging for many to comply with.

DWP's Stance on the Matter

In response to the criticisms, a DWP spokesperson defended the procedures, stating that the benefits system has been designed to support vulnerable individuals while safeguarding against fraud. They explained that the process for verifying a claimant's identity could involve online verification, face-to-face appointments, documentary evidence, and biographical interviews, with a blend of these methods employed to reduce identity fraud. The DWP has also launched a plan to drive down fraud and error in the benefits system, aiming to save more than £9 billion by 2027-28.