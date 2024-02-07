Duxbury's Civic Spirit Ignites as Six Residents Contest for Planning Board Seats

In the heart of Duxbury, a quaint town famed for its strong belief in the maxim 'All politics is local,' an invigorating contest has sparked for two vacant seats on the Planning Board. This surge in political involvement follows the Selectboard's call for community members to step up as candidates for the pivotal land-use board.

Increased Civic Engagement

On February 3, the deadline for filing candidature, Town Clerk Susan Kelley confirmed that six residents had meticulously gone through the necessary procedures to join the race. This local election, beyond the surface, is a testament to the enduring spirit of civic participation and local governance that was notably advocated by former Speaker of the House Tip O'Neill.

The Significance of the Planning Board

The heightened interest in the Planning Board positions is indicative of the residents' active involvement in molding the development and future of their community. The Planning Board, more than just a bureaucratic body, has the power to shape the physical and economic landscape of Duxbury, implementing policies that resonate with the town's ethos and its residents' aspirations.

The Spirit of Duxbury Politics

The six-way race for two seats reflects a vibrant local political scene, demonstrating that the residents of Duxbury are not mere spectators but active participants in their town's governance. This is a snapshot of the robust democratic spirit that Duxbury embodies, a town where every voice matters, and every resident can make a difference.