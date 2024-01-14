Dutton Backs Conroy for Dunkley By-Election: Spotlight on Cost of Living Crisis

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has thrown his support behind Frankston mayor Nathan Conroy, endorsing him as the Liberal Party’s candidate for the forthcoming Dunkley by-election in Melbourne’s south-east. The by-election has been necessitated following the unfortunate demise of Labor member Peta Murphy.

Saluting a Fierce Adversary

Peter Dutton, in his endorsement, praised the late Murphy’s contributions to the Dunkley community. He underscored the significance of the voters of Dunkley electing a representative who would ardently advocate for their needs and concerns.

A Local Advocate Steps Up

Nathan Conroy, widely known for his local advocacy and commitment towards the Dunkley community, highlighted the pressing cost of living crisis plaguing the residents. He poignantly illustrated the grim scenarios of households having to make heart-wrenching choices between paying bills and purchasing food.

Government Under Fire

Dutton launched a scathing attack on the current federal government, accusing them of failing to deliver on their pledges to bring down electricity prices. He further criticized the government’s policies that have contributed to the spiralling costs of living. Pointing towards a $450 million expenditure on the Voice, he lambasted the government for distracting the public from the looming cost of living issues.

The Battle Ahead

As the Dunkley by-election looms, Nathan Conroy will be pitted against Labor’s candidate Jodie Belyea. The date for the by-election is anticipated to be announced shortly, setting the stage for a crucial contest that could potentially influence the political landscape of Melbourne’s south-east.