Duterte-Xi Shoal Pact Critiqued: Ex-SC Justice Calls Out Constitutional Breach

Amid rising tensions in the South China Sea, a retired Supreme Court Justice has voiced strong objections against a supposed agreement between former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and China's President Xi Jinping concerning the Ayungin Shoal. The pact, described as a gentleman's agreement to maintain the status quo in the disputed waters, has been criticized for potentially compromising Philippine sovereignty and failing to protect the nation's marine wealth as mandated by the Constitution.

Constitutional and International Violations

Retired Supreme Court Associate Justice Adolfo Sevilla Azcuna highlighted that this informal agreement directly contradicts the Philippine Constitution, which stipulates the protection and exclusive enjoyment of the nation's marine wealth for its citizens. Furthermore, Azcuna argued that such a deal breaches the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights by endangering the Filipino populace's means of subsistence. Despite these allegations, evidence of the agreement's existence remains contentious, with current government officials denying its validity or renouncing any such deal made by the previous administration.

Escalating Tensions and International Concerns

The controversy surrounding the Ayungin Shoal agreement emerges amidst a backdrop of increasing hostilities in the South China Sea. Incidents of aggression by Chinese coastguard and fishing vessels have raised alarms in Manila, prompting calls for a more assertive stance against encroachments on Philippine territory. These developments have not only strained Philippines-China relations but also drawn international attention, with the United States reaffirming its support for the Philippines under the Mutual Defense Treaty.

The Future of Philippines-China Relations

The criticisms and ongoing disputes signal a critical juncture in Philippines-China relations, with potential implications for regional stability and international diplomatic efforts. As Manila grapples with how to navigate these contested waters, the international community watches closely, weighing the broader consequences of these territorial disputes in the South China Sea. The situation underscores the delicate balance between asserting national sovereignty and engaging in diplomatic negotiations, a challenge that will undoubtedly shape the future trajectory of Philippines-China relations.