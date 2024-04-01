Duterte-Xi Secret Deal on Ayungin Shoal: Philippines' Sovereignty Compromised, Says Carpio

In a revelation that has stirred controversy and concern, retired Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio described a secret agreement between former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and Chinese President Xi Jinping as a significant compromise to Philippine sovereignty. This agreement reportedly prevented the repair of the BRP Sierra Madre, a rusting military outpost in Ayungin Shoal, to appease China.

Unveiling the Secret Agreement

The undisclosed deal between Duterte and Xi came to light during Carpio's interview, where he criticized the arrangement for disallowing the delivery of construction materials to the BRP Sierra Madre. This ship, grounded in Ayungin Shoal since 1999, serves as a symbol of Philippine sovereignty in the disputed waters. Carpio emphasized that the inability to repair the vessel, as per the 'gentleman's agreement,' directly undermines Philippine interests and favors China's ambitions in the South China Sea.

Historical Significance and Strategic Importance

The BRP Sierra Madre, originally a US Navy ship from World War II, was deliberately stationed at Ayungin Shoal to assert the Philippines' territorial claims. However, the Duterte-Xi pact effectively halted any efforts to fortify this aging outpost. Furthermore, Carpio highlighted that this deal ignored the 2016 arbitral ruling affirming Ayungin Shoal as part of the Philippines' exclusive economic zone—a critical aspect of international maritime law disregarded by the secret agreement.

Proposals and Future Directions

Despite the challenges posed by the Duterte-Xi agreement, Carpio proposes the construction of civilian structures like a lighthouse or marine research center on Ayungin Shoal. Such developments would not only affirm Philippine sovereignty but also contribute to the preservation of the marine environment. With the Marcos administration not bound by Duterte's verbal commitments, there is an opportunity for renewed efforts to assert the Philippines' rights in the South China Sea. Carpio's call to action emphasizes the need for strategic, lawful measures to counter China's territorial assertiveness.

The disclosure of the Duterte-Xi secret deal has reignited debates on the Philippines' foreign policy and its stance in the South China Sea dispute. As Filipinos and international observers reflect on these developments, the conversation shifts towards finding sustainable solutions that respect sovereignty, international law, and the fragile marine ecosystem of the disputed waters.