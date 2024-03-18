Dutch Youth Vote Swings Towards Populist Parties PVV, FvD in Student Elections

In a groundbreaking development, the political leanings of Dutch secondary school and vocational students have been revealed, showcasing a significant tilt towards anti-immigration and nationalist parties. According to the student elections organized by ProDemos, if young people had their way, the PVV (Party for Freedom) would lead the House of Representatives, marking a distinct shift in the political landscape.

Record-Breaking Youth Engagement

A staggering 143,991 students from 397 schools participated in this 30th edition of the student elections, shattering previous records and highlighting the growing political engagement among the youth. This unprecedented turnout reflects a vibrant interest in national affairs among young Dutch citizens, surpassing the participation rates of the 2021 House of Representatives election which saw 50,287 student votes.

Surprising Shift Towards Populism

The election results unveiled a surprising inclination towards right-wing populism among the youth, with the PVV securing 15.9% of the votes, closely followed by the Forum for Democracy (FvD) at 13.3%. This trend indicates a significant divergence from traditional political affiliations, with the centre-right VVD and progressive parties like GL/PvdA and D66 trailing behind in student preferences. The agrarian BBB and Muslim party DENK also made notable appearances, showcasing the diverse political inclinations present in the younger Dutch populace.