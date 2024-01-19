Dutch Royal Family Faces Possible Income Tax: A Constitutional Change on the Horizon?

In a historic move that has shaken the roots of the Dutch monarchy, lawmakers in the Netherlands are preparing to vote on a pivotal motion. The proposed legislation could potentially require the royal family, including King Willem-Alexander, to pay income tax. The vote, slated for Tuesday, is a preliminary step towards instigating a constitutional amendment to usher in this change.

Parliamentary Debate: A Blue Envelope for Blue Blood

The issue was brought to the fore during a charged parliamentary debate. Socialistische Partij lawmaker Sandra Beckerman encapsulated the sentiment with the phrase "A blue envelope for blue blood." This reference to the color of Dutch tax correspondence drove home the point – that royalty should not be exempt from the financial obligations borne by ordinary citizens.

Constitutional Change: A Steep Path

For the motion to advance to the phase of proposing a constitutional change, it requires a simple majority. While there seems to be enough backing in the House of Representatives, the Senate's stance remains uncertain. The largest Senate group, the Farmer-Citizen Movement (BBB), remained noncommittal during the debate, adding an element of suspense to the proceedings.

Far-right politician Geert Wilders has expressed support for the tax change. In contrast, outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte has dismissed the proposal as overly complicated and expressed opposition. Supporters of the initiative nurse the hope that the formation of a new coalition government might tip the scales in favor of the change.

As it stands, the royal family currently enjoys a tax-free allowance from public funds alongside their private income, which is partially taxed. For the year 2024, the royal family is earmarked to receive 11.6 million euros. However, in a move that has garnered attention, Princess Amalia has pledged to reimburse her share while she is a student.