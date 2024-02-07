Dutch Minister Halts Dolphin Transfer Over Welfare Concerns

In a move that echoes a commitment to animal welfare, Dutch Farm Minister Piet Adema has stepped in to halt the planned transfer of eight dolphins from Harderwijk marine zoo to Hainan Ocean Paradise in China. The decision comes amidst concerns whether the care standards in China would align with those practiced in the Netherlands.

Concerns Over Animal Welfare

The minister stressed that the Dolfinarium in Harderwijk failed to provide adequate assurance that the welfare of the dolphins would be upheld. Adema has requisitioned additional information before giving the green light for any such move. This intervention is rooted in an escalating public outcry and parliamentary opposition to the proposed sale of marine mammals from the Dolfinarium, which includes dolphins, sea lions, and walruses.

Controversial Practice of Performing Tricks

The controversy stems from the intended use of these marine mammals for performing tricks, which is a practice strictly prohibited in the Netherlands. The Dolfinarium defended its stance, arguing that the transfer was necessitated due to the substandard living conditions in their current facility, specifically, tanks that are too shallow for the marine mammals.

Reminiscent of A Previous Incident

This recent controversy calls to mind a similar row involving the Dolfinarium and the government over the sale of an orca named Morgan. The orca was dispatched to a Spanish amusement park, contradicting the conditions set by the European CITES certificate. According to the certificate, the orca was to be used solely for research purposes.