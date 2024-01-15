en English
Human Rights

Dutch Kurdish Groups Launch Campaign for the Freedom of Abdullah Ocalan

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:41 am EST
Dutch Kurdish Groups Launch Campaign for the Freedom of Abdullah Ocalan

In a bid to end what they describe as collective isolation imposed on the Kurdish people, the Dutch Federation of Kurdish Associations (DEM-NED) and the Kurdish Women’s Movement have launched a campaign in the Netherlands. Their goal is to send 100,000 cards to Imrali Island, seeking the freedom of Abdullah Ocalan, a key figure recognized as the Kurdish People’s Leader.

Announcement of the Campaign

The campaign was announced at a press conference held at The Hague Democratic Kurdish Community Center. The activists highlighted the heavy isolation that Abdullah Ocalan has been subjected to, a situation they see as a reflection of the broader plight of the Kurdish people.

Resolving Issues in Turkey and the Middle East

According to the campaign organizers, resolving the issues in Turkey and the Middle East will involve adopting a new paradigm and securing Abdullah Ocalan’s freedom. Hence, they are urging everyone in the Netherlands, and beyond, to participate and show their support for this cause.

Global Participation and the Kurdish Women’s Movement

Alongside this, the Kurdish Women’s Movement, also known as the Kongra Star, continues its mission to liberate women and organize and train them in various fields. In its 20th year, the organization held its ninth conference in al Hasakah, culminating in decisions aimed at increasing networking among women worldwide. This includes the formation of new committees, one of which is the Committee on the Freedom of Leader Abdullah Ocalan, which has been active in breaking the isolation imposed on Ocalan through dialogue seminars, marches, and conferences.

Human Rights Netherlands Politics
Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Human Rights

