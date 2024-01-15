Dutch Kurdish Groups Launch Campaign for the Freedom of Abdullah Ocalan

In a bid to end what they describe as collective isolation imposed on the Kurdish people, the Dutch Federation of Kurdish Associations (DEM-NED) and the Kurdish Women’s Movement have launched a campaign in the Netherlands. Their goal is to send 100,000 cards to Imrali Island, seeking the freedom of Abdullah Ocalan, a key figure recognized as the Kurdish People’s Leader.

Announcement of the Campaign

The campaign was announced at a press conference held at The Hague Democratic Kurdish Community Center. The activists highlighted the heavy isolation that Abdullah Ocalan has been subjected to, a situation they see as a reflection of the broader plight of the Kurdish people.

Resolving Issues in Turkey and the Middle East

According to the campaign organizers, resolving the issues in Turkey and the Middle East will involve adopting a new paradigm and securing Abdullah Ocalan’s freedom. Hence, they are urging everyone in the Netherlands, and beyond, to participate and show their support for this cause.

Global Participation and the Kurdish Women’s Movement

Alongside this, the Kurdish Women’s Movement, also known as the Kongra Star, continues its mission to liberate women and organize and train them in various fields. In its 20th year, the organization held its ninth conference in al Hasakah, culminating in decisions aimed at increasing networking among women worldwide. This includes the formation of new committees, one of which is the Committee on the Freedom of Leader Abdullah Ocalan, which has been active in breaking the isolation imposed on Ocalan through dialogue seminars, marches, and conferences.