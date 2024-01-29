Durham County Council Considers Judicial Review over Failed Levelling Up Bids

The Durham County Council is weighing the option of a judicial review of the UK government's Levelling Up Fund allocation process after a hefty £1.2 million was poured into five unsuccessful bids for funding. This move comes on the heels of a unanimous decision by council members from various political parties, sparking conversations about potentially initiating legal action.

Claims of Unfairness and Lack of Transparency

The council’s discontent stems from a lack of feedback on their failed second-round bids and from being left in the dark about a critical change in the rules. The revised regulations deemed areas that had been successful in the first round of funding ineligible for subsequent rounds. This information was only revealed after the third round of funding was announced, leaving the council feeling blindsided.

Despite the council's ambitious efforts to regenerate town centres, boost transport, and establish cultural attractions in several towns, their initiatives were met with rejection. The council argues that the government's process was unfair, leading to wastage of taxpayers' money on futile bids.

The Government's Response

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities has countered the council's grievances by pointing out that the council received a significant £39 million from other government schemes. A spokesperson for the Department defended the Levelling Up Fund, asserting that it is playing a substantial role in uplifting towns and cities across the UK. Nevertheless, the council members fiercely maintain that the government's process was flawed and inequitable.

As the council deliberates on seeking a judicial review, the dispute underscores the need for transparency, fairness, and clear communication in government funding processes. The outcome of this debate could potentially influence future funding allocations and processes, impacting not just Durham County, but towns and cities across the UK. This ongoing controversy has highlighted the critical role of government funding in shaping the growth and development of local communities.