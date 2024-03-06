Durham County Council Approves Persimmon's 256-Home Crook Development Amid Resident Concerns

Durham County Council recently green-lighted a significant housing development in Crook, triggering mixed reactions from the community. Persimmon Homes' plan to construct 256 homes on land north of High West Road has been met with both opposition and support, highlighting the complex interplay between development needs and local concerns.

Advertisment

Background and Development Plans

The initial proposal by Persimmon Homes to build 467 homes was scaled back to 256 after considering community feedback and the site's designation in the County Durham Plan. The development is set to feature a diverse range of housing options, including two, three, four, and five-bedroom houses and bungalows, with a commitment to providing affordable housing and private gardens for each home. This decision comes amidst 54 objections from residents, who raised concerns about the loss of agricultural land, the site's suitability for housing, and existing vacant homes in Crook. Despite these objections, the council approved the development, citing the need to meet local housing demands and enhance the area's appeal.

Community Reactions and Concerns

Advertisment

While the development has garnered a lone letter of support, praising the inclusion of affordable housing and potential benefits for local businesses, many residents remain apprehensive. Robbie Roddis, a local, voiced concerns over increased traffic and safety on the A689, feeling that resident apprehensions have been overlooked. Conservative councillor Patricia Jopling echoed fears about potential flooding risks, ultimately opposing the development. On the other hand, Independent councillor Anne Reed views the project as an opportunity to promote Crook as a desirable place to live and work, highlighting the development's potential positive impact on the community.

Persimmon Homes' Vision and Commitment

Adam McVickers, Persimmon Homes' land and planning manager, defended the project at a planning meeting, describing it as a "new gateway to Crook" that would cater well to existing community infrastructure and needs. Emphasizing the development's role in supporting Durham's broader housing and community goals, McVickers highlighted Persimmon's pledge to create valuable additions to the town and improve local residents' lives. The development promises to not only address housing shortages but also to contribute to the town's economic and social vitality.

As Crook prepares to welcome this substantial new housing development, the community remains divided. While some see it as a step forward in addressing housing needs and stimulating local growth, others fear it may compromise the town's character and exacerbate existing issues. As construction plans proceed, the development's long-term impacts on Crook and its residents will unfold, marking a significant chapter in the town's evolution.