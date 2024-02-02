DUP Split; New Deal Addresses Northern Ireland's Post-Brexit Position

In a bid to mend the repercussions of a prior decision that sparked division among the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) MPs, a fresh deal has been introduced to address Northern Ireland's post-Brexit position. Sir Jeffrey, the DUP leader, described the situation as a 'work in progress' while acknowledging the existence of 'ongoing concerns.'

Division Among DUP MPs

Within the DUP, the division was evident, with an equal number of MPs reportedly being either for or against the new deal. The South Antrim MP, Paul Girvan, raised eyebrows over the issue of trade diversion, noting that goods previously sourced from Great Britain were now being imported from Ireland. Carla Lockhart, another notable MP, pointed out the influence of numerous EU laws on local goods.

Questioning the Assertions

Theresa Villiers, a former Northern Ireland secretary, questioned the assertion that Northern Ireland is outside the EU single market for goods. This skepticism was echoed by Sammy Wilson and Lord Dodds, the former deputy leader, both expressing their opposition to the deal in their respective chambers.

The new deal is part of the process to repair the division caused by the government's previous actions in Northern Ireland. It aims to address public sector pay, healthcare funding, and other pressing issues in the region. The restoration of devolved government is a key part of the 1998 peace deal that ended decades of sectarian and political violence. The measures include reducing checks on goods traveling from Britain to Northern Ireland, with more than 80% of all goods from Britain to Northern Ireland not facing checks. The possibility of Irish nationalists Sinn Fein taking the First Minister role for the first time is also on the cards.