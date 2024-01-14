Dunkley By-Election: Liberal Party Pre-selects Nathan Conroy as Candidate

Setting the stage for the imminent Dunkley by-election, the Liberal Party has made a strategic move. Frankston mayor, Nathan Conroy, has been pre-selected as their representative. Conroy, with his notable local influence and political acumen, has beaten former local state MP Donna Hope and local state parliamentary candidate Kate Buchanan to secure this significant nomination.

Why Dunkley By-election?

The by-election, scheduled in Melbourne’s south-eastern seat of Dunkley, was necessitated following the passing of sitting Labor MP, Peta Murphy. Murphy’s demise has left a void in the electorate that she had served for an extended period, causing significant political ramifications. The Dunkley by-election offers both major political parties in Australia a chance to seize this vacant seat and potentially tilt the balance in the legislative assembly.

Conroy’s Pledge

Upon securing his nomination, Conroy made a solemn pledge to the Dunkley community. He expressed his commitment to ensure that the region continues to be a ‘wonderful place to live, work, raise a family and retire’. Echoing his sentiments, Victorian Liberal Party President Philip Davis emphasized that Conroy would be a strong advocate for local families grappling with the escalating cost of living pressures.

Opposition’s Countermove

The Liberal Party’s announcement came on the heels of the Labor Party’s decision to pre-select Jodie Belyea as their candidate for the Dunkley by-election. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese revealed this decision, marking the official initiation of an intriguing political duel. As the electoral process unfolds, the pre-selection of candidates has set the stage for a contest that is sure to capture the nation’s attention.