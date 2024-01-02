‘Dummy’ election a fraud against entire nation: Rizvi

On January 2, 2024, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Senior Joint Secretary General, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, declared the imminent national elections a charade and called on the nation’s citizens to boycott them. The announcement was made amid the distribution of leaflets in the Gulshan-2 district of Dhaka, where he leveled accusations against the ruling Awami League of engineering an electoral process that would endorse their continued rule, and of suppressing freedom of speech to advance towards a single-party state.

BNP’s Stand on Democracy

Rizvi emphasized the BNP’s commitment to restoring democracy through non-violent means, signifying a distinct contrast to the current government’s alleged authoritarian approach. The BNP’s stance on the election is resultant of the abolition of the caretaker government system in 2011, a move that has been at the core of the party’s grievances. The BNP firmly believes that the caretaker system should oversee the elections to maintain impartiality.

Decision to Boycott

Consequently, the BNP has resolved not to partake in the polls under the present government’s supervision. This decision is perceived as a significant political move that illustrates the party’s serious concerns regarding the legitimacy of the electoral process. The announcement by Rizvi is seen as a direct challenge to the ruling party’s authority, aiming to galvanize public opinion against what the BNP perceives as an undemocratic regime.

Support from Other Political Factions

The event witnessed attendance from leaders of the Women’s Party and the Central Chhatra Dal, indicating an alignment of various political factions with the BNP’s views. This development points towards a growing discontent and skepticism among different political parties regarding the integrity of the upcoming elections, thereby intensifying the political landscape in Bangladesh.

In conclusion, the BNP’s call for a boycott is a clear denouncement of the alleged manipulation of the electoral process by the ruling government. It underlines the party’s resolve to restore democracy in Bangladesh and signifies the mounting political tension in the nation ahead of the elections.