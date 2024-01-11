en English
Politics

Dudley Council’s Budget Review Sparks Anger Among Campaigners

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:51 am EST
Dudley Council's Budget Review Sparks Anger Among Campaigners

In Dudley, community campaigners who previously rallied to reverse proposed cuts to library services now find themselves entangled in another battle. Dudley Council is contemplating another review of these services as part of its 2024-25 budget plans. This decision, taken to address a significant budget shortfall, has incensed campaigners. The council’s potential deficit stands at a staggering £11m by 2024/25, necessitating difficult decisions to maintain fiscal sustainability and ward off severe financial interventions.

Political Crossfire Over Budget Cuts

The Liberal Democrats have lambasted the Conservative-led council for contemplating further reviews, particularly after the community’s passionate campaign to prevent budget cuts to libraries. In the midst of the ongoing cost of living crisis, libraries are viewed as essential lifelines. Dudley Council is mulling over a 4.99% increase in council tax, with 2% exclusively earmarked for funding adult social care.

Council Warnings and Public Consultation

Warnings of financial instability and inappropriate behavior within the council have reverberated. The council’s reserves have diminished significantly. The council is inviting residents to share their views on financial savings and proposed measures through a public consultation. These measures include the possibility of charging for garden waste collections. The council is also considering a £460,000 cut to spending on the Unicorn Centre, which provides day care for people with complex health problems and learning disabilities.

An Appeal for Public Feedback

The council leaders underscore the importance of public feedback in shaping an informed and sustainable budget. Meanwhile, the opposition Labour Councillor stresses the need to focus on running local services in these financially challenging times. The public consultation on the budget is open until February 16, and residents are encouraged to participate online. This participatory approach to budgeting is seen as critical in the face of the council’s multi-million pound financial black hole.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

