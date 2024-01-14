Duddilla Sridhar Babu Inaugurates Kalvacharla Gram Panchayat Office, Promises Infrastructure Improvement

IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu inaugurated the Kalvacharla Gram Panchayat office building in Ramagiri mandal during his tour on Saturday. The new structure, funded by the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) Gram Panchayat (GP), was completed at a cost of Rs 23 lakh.

A Focus on Infrastructure Improvement

During the inauguration, Minister Babu drew attention to the urgent need for infrastructure improvement in the region. He particularly cited the road in Kalvacharla village constructed by the previous Congress government, which has languished without repair under the subsequent BRS administration. To address this issue, he assured the sanctioning of a new road from Kaman to Lanka Kesaram, responding to the concerns raised by local government officials.

Government’s Commitment to Public Welfare

Sridhar Babu also highlighted the government’s commitment to public welfare. He mentioned six guarantees that the government is offering, including free bus facilities for women and expanded medical services under the Rajiv Arogyasri scheme. Under this scheme, coverage will be extended up to Rs 10 lakhs. This initiative is expected to significantly enhance healthcare access in the region.

Praja Palana Programme and Fair Selection Process

During his address, Minister Babu also assured a fair selection process for candidates applying for benefits under the Praja Palana programme. This comes as a reassurance to many who have voiced concerns about transparency and fairness in the distribution of these benefits.

The inauguration event was attended by several local government officials. Among those present were Ramagiri tahsildar Ram Chander Rao and DLPO Rambabu, who joined Minister Sridhar Babu in marking the momentous occasion.