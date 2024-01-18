Duckworth and Wild Champion the Access to Family Building Act to Safeguard Fertility Rights

On the heels of the Supreme Court's 2022 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill) and Representative Susan Wild (D-Pa.) have proposed the Access to Family Building Act. This significant legislation is designed to safeguard Americans' rights to in vitro fertilization (IVF) and other fertility treatments, amidst worries that state-level restrictions on reproductive technologies could arise.

Advertisment

The bill emerges in response to mounting concerns from various quarters that anti-choice groups and lawmakers might target IVF and similar procedures, given their beliefs regarding the inception of life. The proposed legislation aims to establish a statutory right to access fertility care for every American, regardless of their state of residence. It further seeks to protect the rights of patients to their genetic materials used during fertility treatments. The bill also empowers the Department of Justice to initiate civil action against states that attempt to restrict access to such treatments.

Personal Significance and Broader Implications

Senator Tammy Duckworth, herself a mother through IVF, underscores the deeply personal significance of these technologies for those grappling with infertility. These treatments, she says, can be transformative for individuals and families. The Access to Family Building Act also addresses contentious issues related to IVF, including the disposal of non-viable fertilized eggs and the option for fetal reduction during multiple pregnancies—matters that have stirred controversy among some groups equating the discarding of fertilized eggs with murder.

The introduction of this bill comes amidst a backdrop of increasing abortion restrictions, particularly in Republican-led states. It represents a critical effort to protect and preserve access to fertility treatments, which have become integral to family building for many Americans. The Access to Family Building Act thus stands as a testament to the ongoing struggle for reproductive rights and freedoms in the United States.