Ireland

Dublin’s Former Nursing Home to Become Emergency Accommodation for Asylum Seekers

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:16 pm EST
A vacant Victorian edifice in Dublin 4, known as St Mary’s Home, is on the brink of a new lease on life. This former nursing home in Ballsbridge, set to be transformed into a 220-bed emergency accommodation facility for asylum seekers, stands as a testament to Ireland’s commitment to humanitarian efforts worldwide.

Reshaping the Narrative of Asylum

With the Department of Integration confirming the imminent opening of the facility, the narrative of asylum in Ireland takes on a fresh hue of anticipation and empathy. The Goldstein Property Irish Collective Asset Management now owns the property, leasing it to Burvea Unlimited Company for a term of five years. Having previously managed International Protection Accommodation Service (IPAS) centers, Burvea is set to operate the site with a staff of 20, geared towards facilitating the integration of residents into the community.

An Oasis Amidst the Struggle

The facility, well-served by transport links and located close to amenities, promises a supportive environment for those it shelters. Besides full-board catering, the center will offer various recreational spaces, visitor/clinic rooms, and a substantial dining hall. However, the question of the duration of stay for individuals at the facility remains ambiguous, with the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration, and Youth overseeing the arrival of the residents.

Ireland’s Expanding Humanitarian Canvas

Currently, Ireland extends State-sourced accommodation and support services to 25,926 individuals seeking international protection. In addition to this, it houses 73,553 people who have fled the war in Ukraine. This totals to over 99,400 people in State-supported accommodation. Over the past six months, an average influx of 560 people per week seeking accommodation has been noted. The establishment of the new facility at St Mary’s Home, originally built in 1891 as a school and later converted into a nursing home, marks a significant stride in Ireland’s effort to fulfill its international obligations, and provide protection to those in need.

Despite the looming challenges, such as an incident where over 200 international protection applicants were left without State accommodation, and changing attitudes towards immigration, Ireland’s resolve remains unshaken. As Dublin Archbishop Dermot Farrell cautioned against the perils of anti-immigration interests and polarizing rhetoric, he underscored the need for generosity and reaching out to asylum-seekers, reminding us of the power of human kindness in shaping our world.

Ireland Politics
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

