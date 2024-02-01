Dublin Marches for a 'No' Vote: Advocacy Group Challenges Constitutional Changes

An advocacy group, The Countess, has organized a march and rally in Dublin on the Imbolc/St. Brigid's Day bank holiday weekend, campaigning for 'No' votes in the upcoming referendums on women and the family. The event, titled 'Women's March for a No Vote,' seeks to invoke the spirit of Brigid, the Irish goddess associated with healing, fertility, and springtime.

Marching from Remembrance to Merrion

The march is set to commence at the Garden of Remembrance, a place dedicated to the memory of all those who gave their lives in the cause of Irish Freedom. From there, the procession will progress to Merrion Square where a rally will be held. The selection of these locations is symbolic, reinforcing the group's commitment to preserving and honoring the contributions of Irish women.

Voices for Rights

Key figures expected to address the rally include Independent Senator Sharon Keogan and campaigner Rachel Ni Faolain. Their speeches will undoubtedly echo The Countess's staunch opposition to the proposed constitutional changes, particularly the amendment of Article 41.2 of the 1937 Irish Constitution.

Defending the Domestic Sphere

The Countess argues that the current wording of Article 41.2, which recognizes women's unpaid labor in the home, should remain unaltered. The group fears that any amendment would dilute the recognition of women's contributions to society and their legal rights. Highlighting the disparity in domestic work between men and women in Ireland, The Countess criticizes the government's proposed changes as dismissive of women's unique roles. The advocacy group calls on the public to vote against these changes, positing that they would equate motherhood to a mere 'durable relationship,' thereby undermining its significance.